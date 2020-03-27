Which 2019 NFL playoff teams look the shakiest this offseason?

Why they might prove me wrong: I'd point to an NFC North that looms as winnable, depending on injuries and potential fizzle-out jobs in Detroit and Chicago. Besides, Minnesota appears happy to operate as a run-doused, tight end-heavy attack while using the draft to restock at wideout and across the board on defense. The Diggs trade brought fair value and general manager Rick Spielman can be trusted to identify future fits. It's fair, though, to wonder if all the missing pieces can be filled in one (weird) offseason.