Where some big-name free agents could land

Even now, when the NFL is in the time of year that it rests, storylines do not entirely disappear.
Between now and training camp, some notable players still will make some notable moves.
The roll ...
» Wide receiver Joe Horn: Atlanta doesn't want to pay Joe Horn's $2.5 million base salary, which has a skill/injury guarantee. But Dallas might. In the event that it cannot reach a compromise deal with wide receiver Terry Glenn, Dallas already is eyeing Horn. He now has become Plan 1A. Should Dallas trade a late-round pick for Horn, he would be the latest big-name acquisition for a Cowboys team that this offseason already has acquired linebacker Zach Thomas, cornerback Adam Jones, running back Felix Jones and cornerback Mike Jenkins. Horn could help the Cowboys on and off the field. On the field, Horn is not the receiver he once was, but he still could contribute to Dallas' high-powered attack. Off it, he could provide an example for the way professionals are supposed to act. Horn is one of the league's more respected players and the Cowboys locker room would be better with him in it. Dallas is debating the merits of trading for Horn; those efforts could be, and will be, ramped up depending on what happens with Glenn.
» Running back Kevin Jones: Returning from anterior cruciate ligament surgery, Jones planned to work out for scouts Saturday in Saline, Mich. But Jones recently opted to cancel the workout due to the fact that he already has visited New England and Tennessee and met with those team officials. Anyone who wants to still see him –- possibly Chicago, maybe Tampa Bay -– can arrange to do it on its time. But Jones believes there's no need for a public workout when teams that want answers already have them or easily can get them. This summer, Jones might be able to score an incentive-laden contract. But it is unlikely that any team will pay top rate for a running back that has struggled to stay healthy and is not assured of passing a physical today.
Pat Kirwan's take: When camps start, running backs typically go down with injury at a steady pace and the phones could start ringing for available backs.
A smart team might not wait until clubs are looking for a back because if one team finds themselves competing with other teams, the price will certainly go up. The best advice might be to assume your team is going to lose a back this summer, take a look at the free-agent backs, and make an offer before teams recess for vacation. More ...
» Running back LaMont Jordan: Stuck in Oakland, Jordan and the Raiders are in a standoff. The Raiders do not want to pay Jordan the $4.7 million in base salary that he is scheduled to earn this season, and Jordan will not take any less to remain in Oakland. From now through camp, the Raiders will continue to try to field trade offers for Jordan –- and they might be able to draw interest from teams such as Detroit, New Orleans or Chicago. Those teams know that if they do not trade for Jordan, they might lose out on him if he opts to sign with another team. This is the biggest advantage the Raiders have, the threat that another team will swoop in and sign Jordan. But the overwhelming chances are that Jordan is finished in Oakland. The question is where he surfaces.
» Running back Shaun Alexander: Interest in Alexander has been low, surprising being that it was only two years ago in which the running back was the NFL's Most Valuable Player. Alexander has been in contact with New Orleans and Cincinnati, but neither team has rushed to put together any type of deal. If and when a deal rolls in –- and there are no assurances one will -– it will be one for close to the veteran minimum, quite a fall for a running back who collected about $18 million the past two seasons from the Seahawks.
» Running back Travis Henry: Similar to Alexander, the calls have not exactly poured in to Henry. In the current climate of avoiding playmakers who have been troublemakers, teams have primarily steered clear of Henry. It is going to take the right team in the right situation to sign him. One option that would make some sense is Tennessee, which knows Henry and could better control him.
» Wide receiver Koren Robinson: Same story with Robinson as it is for Henry. Teams are more hesitant than ever to associate with players who have found trouble. Oakland and Kansas City expressed some interest in Robinson, but there isn't exactly a clamoring for his services. Still, a receiver such as Robinson is too talented to overlook. Any team that needs some depth at the position -– Dallas, Cleveland, -- would consider Robinson.
» Offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley: Close to 10 teams have been tracking Bentley, charting to see his condition and, at this point, his pricetag. Teams that have expressed varying degrees of interest in Bentley include Buffalo, Cincinnati, Miami, Oakland, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, San Francisco and Seattle. Each has a need along the offensive line, but no team's offensive line needs are any greater than Miami's and St. Louis'. The Rams efforted to sign former Raiders offensive tackle Barry Sims, but lost him to San Francisco. Early in July, Bentley might be the first player teams target when they return from a July 4 vacation.
