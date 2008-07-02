Where some big-name free agents could land

» Wide receiver Joe Horn: Atlanta doesn't want to pay Joe Horn's $2.5 million base salary, which has a skill/injury guarantee. But Dallas might. In the event that it cannot reach a compromise deal with wide receiver Terry Glenn, Dallas already is eyeing Horn. He now has become Plan 1A. Should Dallas trade a late-round pick for Horn, he would be the latest big-name acquisition for a Cowboys team that this offseason already has acquired linebacker Zach Thomas, cornerback Adam Jones, running back Felix Jones and cornerback Mike Jenkins. Horn could help the Cowboys on and off the field. On the field, Horn is not the receiver he once was, but he still could contribute to Dallas' high-powered attack. Off it, he could provide an example for the way professionals are supposed to act. Horn is one of the league's more respected players and the Cowboys locker room would be better with him in it. Dallas is debating the merits of trading for Horn; those efforts could be, and will be, ramped up depending on what happens with Glenn.