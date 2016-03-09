What were the best moves on first day of free agency?

The Pierre-Paul signing was perhaps the best of the Jerry Reese era. The team benefitted from the fact that Pierre-Paul did not want to leave, but they also get one of the three best run-stopping defensive ends in football for one year way below market value. Pierre-Paul is a true three-down defensive end with explosive pass-rushing potential. Unlike Vernon -- don't misunderstand us, he's an excellent player but certainly benefited from need, a competitive market and buckets of available cash -- Pierre-Paul is a year-in, year-out commodity in terms of his run play. Vernon was the best 4-3 defensive end in football this season, but Pierre-Paul has been one of the best for the last four. Carolina's Charles Johnson deal was memorable for the same reasons, and Pierre-Paul is much younger.