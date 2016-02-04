What we learned Thursday during Super Bowl 50 week

Heading into Super Bowl 50, one of the biggest storylines has been whether Manning is physically up to the task of leading the Denver Broncos past a talented Carolina Panthers squad. Manning admitted at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday that he's not the same player he used to be, but his teammates have continue to declare their unwavering faith in the 39-year-old quarterback. On Thursday, Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sandersreminded everyone it was Manning's foot, not his arm, that was the culprit behind his subpar season.