What we learned: Rookies lead Chargers to victory

Two games into his fledgling career, Bosa has the look of a game-changing talent at the line of scrimmage, putting constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He's well worth the wait after an extended August holdout. The offensive star of the game, Henry is already outplaying Antonio Gates -- the legend he will soon succeed as Philip Rivers' go-to target down the seam and in the red zone. An upgrade on injured inside linebacker Manti Te'o, Brown led the way on defense with 13 solo tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. Kaser averaged 47.5 yards per punt, pinning the Broncos inside the 20-yard line three times.