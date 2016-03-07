What we learned: Philadelphia Eagles begin the purge

The second trade involved cornerback Byron Maxwell and linebacker Kiko Alonso, two other players acquired during Kelly's year running the team's personnel department, heading to Miami. Rapoport was the first to report this agreed trade, which will send undisclosed compensation back to Philadelphia. Once again, we wouldn't expect the Eagles to get a ton in return. They decided that Maxwell wasn't worth the $19 million he is due over the next two seasons. Alonso, who was sensational as a rookie for the Bills, struggled badly last year in Philadelphia. It appeared he never truly recovered from his torn ACL in 2014. The Dolphins hope Alonso can get better physically, and that Maxwell upgrades a shaky secondary.