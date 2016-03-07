Texans a legitimate contender to sign Brock Osweiler

The Denver Broncos have already said goodbye to one quarterback and they have no intention of parting ways with another.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL Network that Denver believes Brock Osweiler will be its starter next season, but added that the Houston Texans are "viewed as a legitimate threat to pry him away from the Broncos."

Rapoport added that the Broncos will have to sweeten their current contract offer to Osweiler to likely keep him in The Mile High City. On Saturday, Denver offered him a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, but Rapoport said Osweiler will not accept the offer since he would not be in position to renegotiate if he had a better-than-expected 2016 campaign.

As for the Texans, it's no secret after last season's quarterback carousel involving Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden was far from ideal. Hoyer's four-interception debacle in the AFC wild-card playoffs helped fuel a 30-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In January, Texans owner Bob McNair stressed the importance of his team finding a franchise quarterback. "The question is what's available, and what's the price? McNair said. "How many draft picks might you have to give up? You can't undermine the rest of your team while you're trying to get a quarterback."

The price for Osweiler figures to be steep if the Texans and Broncos get into a bidding war. Are the Texans willing to pay to pull off a free-agency upset?