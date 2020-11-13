What we learned in Colts' win over Titans on Thursday night

2) Rivers was able to pass up ﻿Dan Marino﻿ for fifth all-time on the career passing list and was just as importantly (in the here and now, at least) able to captain his Colts past the Titans. Rivers has struggled plenty this season, but also had his share of good games. This was one of the good ones. On the heels of a dreadful showing against the Ravens in which the Rivers-led offense tallied a season-low 10 points, the Colts offense looked as good as it has all season and Rivers was a driving force behind that. The Colts offense was unpredictable on Thursday, with five players notching carries, eight catching balls from Rivers and two guys lining up at QB as ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ had a cameo when he scored on a QB sneak to seal the game in the fourth quarter. But the offense was led and the tone was set by Rivers, who was as efficient as he's been all year, completing 29-of-39 passes for 308 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. As Rivers achieved a career hallmark, he also looked exactly like the quarterback many believed was the perfect fit for these Colts. On Thursday he was and if he can perform such as this on a consistent basis, it bodes wonderfully for Indy.