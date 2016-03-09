What we learned: Giants go bold in win-now strategy

In this market of unprecedented salary-cap space, players are worth whatever teams are willing to pay. And the first day of free agency has always been where good players get paid like superstars. This is Reese's version of Philadelphia's "Dream Team" and there's no doubt that the Giants' defense is far superior to what it was a week ago. There's also no doubt that Reese will be squarely on the hot seat if New York doesn't get out to a fast start. McAdoo needs to win fast or he'll join him there. After being a model of a stable franchise for so many years, the Giants are starting to resemble any other desperate franchise that becomes compelled to win offseason championships.