What we learned from Thursday's 12 preseason games

Baker Mayfield, though, would not be outdone, taking over in the second quarter and guiding the Browns to a pair of scores. The first -- a 14-play, 72-yard march -- saw the No. 1 overall pick unfurl a key third-down completion before pegging David Njoku for a 10-yard touchdown. Mayfield later found fourth-round wideout Antonio Callaway for a 54-yard score. Mayfield (11-of-20 passing for 212 yards) capably rolled through his progressions, showed timely mobility and looked the part. It's worth noting he took the field after starter Tyrod Taylor ripped through the G-Men, going 5-for-5 passing for 99 yards with another touchdown strike to Njoku.