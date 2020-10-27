What we learned in Rams' win over the Bears

In a matchup featuring two of the league's top defenses, the Los Angeles Rams stood strong, while the Chicago Bears were simply worn down. Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the Rams D held the Bears in check and Jared Goff and the L.A. offense eventually took over. It added up to a most impressive 24-10 Rams win over the Bears on Monday Night Football.

1) Two top-seven defenses clashed upon a Monday evening. It wasn't always pretty and this type of football seldom is. This was well-played, hard-hitting defense – until the Rams just wore down the Bears and took over. Two seasons ago when these franchises met in the regular season, it was the Bears' dominant defense that grounded the Rams' high-flying offense. While the Bears D is still strong, it is not the monstrous entity it was then and now, more than ever, the Rams have become a team led by their defense. That shined through in a commanding and emphatic Los Angeles victory over an overmatched Chicago squad. ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ had one of his team's two interceptions and turned in a physically dominant outing, while ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ was his usual phenomenal self. They led and the defense was tremendous overall, holding the Bears to no offensive touchdowns, tallying four sacks (including two from former Bear ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿) and less than 300 total yards. Chicago's offense looked as troubled as advertised, but it was magnified when facing such a stellar defensive unit. These aren't the Rams (5-2) that went to the Super Bowl, they are a different team in makeup and approach. But, just the same, L.A. is back among the NFC's top teams.