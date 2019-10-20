What we learned from Sunday's Week 7 games

All eyes were on Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, who returned to action Sunday after missing the past three games due to a high-ankle sprain. Despite coming off an injury, Barkley looked like his old self, injecting life into the Giants' offense. Dealing with precarious weather conditions, it was necessary for the Giants to run the ball. Barkley helped spell quarterback Daniel Jones' arm, toting the ball 18 times for 72 yards with one touchdown. The Giants' first quarter was full of gaffes and signal-caller Daniel Jones couldn't get into a rhythm until the second quarter. New York managed to keep the game competitive, pulling within three in the fourth, but the Cardinals' D was too much to handle. Miscues proved to be costly as Danny Dimes fumbled three times. Jones went 22 of 35 with 223 passing yards, a touchdown and interception.