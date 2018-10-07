What we learned from Sunday's Week 5 games

Complementing Cousins on the other side of the ball was Minnesota's defensive front, which is still short Everson Griffen. The Vikings' quick pass rush, led by Linval Joseph and Danielle Hunter, sacked Carson Wentz thrice and forced him into uncomfortable pockets and throws early on. The turning point of the game came in the second quarter just after Dan Bailey missed his second field goal of the night and Philly was driving to take the lead. Stephen Weatherly, Griffen's replacement at defensive end, burst past Lane Johnson to strip sack Wentz near midfield and Joseph, all 329 pounds of him, took the fumble 63 yards to the house, giving Minnesota a lead it would not relinquish.