What we learned from Sunday's Week 4 games

[Empty Body]
NFL fines Falcons, HC Arthur Smith for violating league's injury report policy in Week 7
The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith for violating the NFL's injury report policy ahead of Week 7's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 22
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Jets QB Trevor Siemian to start vs. Commanders with Zach Wilson (concussion) ruled out
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Trevor Siemian will start Sunday against the Washington Commanders with Zach Wilson ruled out due to a concussion.
Saquon Barkley on Giants' struggles vs. Eagles: 'I don't think that sits well in anybody's stomach'
New York Giants Giants RB Saquon Barkley is looking to end a 10-game road losing streak to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day.
Raiders CB Jack Jones on facing Chiefs, QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You stop the magician, then the act is over'
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones isn't concerned about the Chiefs' struggling receiving corps heading into Monday night's divisional showdown. He's focused on one man.
Saints have 'no excuses' after loss to Rams crushes playoff chances: 'We just have to win out'
After dropping Thursday night's road game against the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in a precarious spot in the NFC playoff picture after letting the NFC South lead slip away.
Matthew Stafford's sensational play has Rams on doorstep of playoff return
The Los Angeles Rams continued to roll since their Week 10 bye, stiff-arming the New Orleans Saints, 30-22, Thursday night to move to 5-1 in their last six tilts, with their only loss coming in overtime in Baltimore.
Rams WR Puka Nacua creates noise in offensive rookie of the year race during Thursday's win over Saints
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had a masterful showing in Thursday's win over the Saints, and it might have been the best performance of an all-star rookie season.
2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Rams' win over Saints on Thursday night
Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams had stellar outings as the Rams held on for a win over the visiting Saints.
Week 16 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Steelers, Bills-Chargers
NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.