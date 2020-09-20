What we learned from Sunday's Week 2 games

1) 29-10 is the new 28-3. It wasn't as big of a collapse as the Falcons' Super Bowl loss, but Dan Quinn's squad squandered what felt like a sure win in Dallas. Spotted a big lead due to a bounty of Cowboys turnovers, Atlanta had a 19-point halftime lead and was up 15 points with a shade under five minutes remaining. Two quick Cowboys TDs cut the score to two points with 1:49 left. All Atlanta had to do was not allow Dallas to convert an onside kick, a play that has been near impossible to make in recent years. Greg Zuerlein's onside kick spun and spun and spun and spun with a handful of Falcons watching instead of attacking the ball. Cowboy CJ Goodwin pounced on the pigskin. Life in Dallas. CeeDee Lamb then got loose for a big gain when an Atlanta DB stumbled to put the Cowboys in field-goal range. Zuerlein banged home the 46-yarder to steal the win. This will be another memorable collapse for Atlanta rather than a rousing comeback by the Cowboys (1-1). Quinn's defense allowed Prescott and Co. to score on seven of eight possessions after the first quarter. The porous defense could end up finally costing Quinn his job after another 0-2 start to the season.

2) It seemed like someone put baby oil on the Cowboys pigskin early. Dallas fumbled four times in the first quarter, losing three of them to allow Atlanta to bounce out to a big lead. The Cowboys' first five possessions went: three-and-out, fumble, fumble, turnover on downs on a poor fake punt pass, fumble. The Falcons could have been up by more had they not settled for field goals on two short-field possessions early in the game. Each time the Cowboys seemed to cut the gap, the Falcons appeared to answer. But several miscues cost Atlanta. A missed two-point try early kept the deficit to two at the end. Julio Jones dropped a sure TD on a pass from WR Russell Gage. And settling for four FGs came back to bite ATL. The Falcons' collapse will overshadow another huge game from Calvin Ridley (7/109/2), who continues to score TDs and get separation with ease. Ridley is proving he's not a No. 2 WR, but rather a 1B to Julio.

3) Credit Dak Prescott for standing in and slinging it behind an offensive line missing both starting tackles. Dak completed 34 of 47 passes for 450 yards and one TD, while adding three rushing scores. Somehow, despite the offensive line issues early, Prescott was sacked just once and hit four times. Credit for that goes to the QB for getting rid of the ball on time, getting through his progression, stepping up in the pocket and not being afraid to get to his outlet. Dalton Schultz (9/88/1) leading Dallas in targets exemplifies the QB's willingness to spread the ball around. Lamb (6/106) and Amari Cooper (6/100) also made the QB look good, particularly on the latter's fantastic one-handed deep grab in the second half that set up a score. Dallas needed every bit of its offensive firepower to make up for a leaky defense.