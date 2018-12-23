What we learned from Sunday's Week 16 games

McCaffrey also cleared the 100-yard mark on the ground for the fourth time this season and became the first Panthers back to rush for 1,000 yards since DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart both did so in 2009. Run CMC also is the third back in NFL history to log 1,000 rushing yards and record 100-plus catches in a single season. Forte and Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson are the other two to achieve the feat .