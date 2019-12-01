What we learned from Sunday's Week 13 games

Destined for an overtime showdown with their AFC West rivals, the Chargers (4-8) somehow wrested defeat from the jaws of victory. On the Broncos' ensuing possession, Drew Lock launched a prayer along the right sideline in the direction of Courtland Sutton, but the receiver was interfered with by Casey Hayward at the Chargers' 35-yard line. The refs threw the flag, and "New York" didn't call for the PI call to be reviewed. All of this set up a game-winning try from McManus from 53 yards out with three seconds left. The kicker, who had been seen throwing a tantrum in the first half after being denied a crack at a long field goal try, nailed it, his second successful 50-plus-yard try in less than five minutes. As the ball flew through the uprights, so flew Los Angeles' chances at making the postseason. All eight of the Chargers' losses this season have come by one score. So close, so far, so long, L.A.