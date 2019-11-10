What we learned from Sunday's Week 10 games

After Dak had completed five passes to his three receivers and Jason Witten to get Dallas to Minnesota's 19 at the two-minute warning, the Cowboys followed an eight-yard first-down pass to Cooper with a run up the middle to Ezekiel Elliott. The try was stuffed, but first-year OC Kellen Moore inexplicably tried the same thing on the following play. The result was a three-yard loss and a fourth-and-5. On Dallas' final shot, Prescott stared down Elliott on an out route, and his pass attempt was swatted away by Vikings star linebacker Eric Kendricks. A miscalculated mismatch. The Cowboys (5-4) dropped their fourth game of the season by going away from what was working for them, taking the ball away from the QB they hope to pay and handing it off unsuccessfully to the RB they already had.