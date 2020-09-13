What we learned from Sunday's Week 1 early games

1) With the game tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, "Riverboat Ron" reared his head. Washington head coach Ron Rivera decided to forgo a chip-shot field goal from the 4-yard line and go for it on fourth and one with a little over six minutes remaining. The gamble paid off after a Peyton Barber run for a first down, and the running back soon found the end zone for the go-ahead score two plays later. The Eagles gambled on their subsequent drive – going for it on fourth and fourth from their own 42-yard line with over four minutes to go and with all three timeouts – but the Washington defense put a swift end to any fourth-quarter comeback. With the victory, Washington maintains a plus-.500 record for its team history. It hasn't fallen below that mark in 45 years.

2) This Washington Football Team has a defense. It was on the ropes early on, down, 17-0, at one point, and on the field far too often thanks to a struggling offense, but Washington feasted on a hobbling offensive line and forced Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's bad day. Wentz was sacked eight times by Washington and forced three game-altering turnovers. Veteran Ryan Kerrigan led the Washington pass rush with two sacks and rookie Chase Young made his presence known with 1.5 sacks in his debut. Matt Ioannidis, Montez Sweat, John Bostic, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne joined the Washington sack parade while Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland caught the interceptions. Washington's day ended perfectly for the defense, which recovered a strip-sack fumble to run out the clock with a 10-point lead.

3) What did work for Wentz was his rapport with tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, who accounted for nearly half of the Eagles' 270 receiving yards. Goedert led the way with eight receptions for 101 yards and a TD while Ertz caught three balls for 18 yards and Philadelphia's other score. Wentz and the Eagles were humming early on thanks to their aggressive play-calling, but everything fell apart once the first INT was thrown after the first half's two-minute warning. Wentz's next INT came on the Eagles' opening drive of the second half and both picks resulted in short-field touchdowns for Washington. The Eagles could've used a running attack to curb their second-half struggles (held scoreless in the second half), but their well-documented injury woes to the O-line caught up with them against a pass rush that had their number.