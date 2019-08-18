What we learned from Sunday's preseason games

Meanwhile, Penny had another rough go in his second preseason game. The 2018 first-round pick carried the ball twice and was held to minus-1 yard. This is a week after collecting just 15 yards on six carries. Penny did have a pair of receptions Sunday. Targeting the backs out of the backfield is something OC Brian Schottenheimer said will be a bigger priority moving forward. But even in that he mentioned Chris Carson specifically, noting he should have about 50 targets. It's looking like offseason reports of Carson and Penny being in a close competition might have been premature.