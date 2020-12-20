What we learned from Saturday's Week 15 NFL doubleheader 

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's doubleheader in Week 15.

1) It would be inaccurate to say these Bills don't have any postseason pedigree. They were last there just 11 months ago, and they ended a near two decade-long drought two seasons before that. Sean McDermott has been moving the needle in Buffalo since he arrived. But this year's team feels different, and not simply because they now won the franchise's first division title since 1995. The Bills are playing like they're among the NFL's elite. They've beaten good teams and beaten up on bad ones, as we saw against Denver. Their explosive offense and opportunistic defense was on full display in the Saturday spotlight. The AFC East champs might have gotten their due respect sooner if not for "Hail Murray," which prevented a sweep of the NFC West. Just don't let their past postseason failures distract you. The 11-3 Bills are for real.

2) The Bills' offense goes as its quarterback does. That's basically been the case since Josh Allen became the starter in Week 2 of his rookie year. The difference now is, and it's a significant one, Allen is really, really good. That he's taken a leap in Year 3 after being paired with Stefon Diggs probably isn't a coincidence. The two were up to their usual antics Saturday, connecting 11 times for 147 yards. Diggs set the franchise record for receptions in a season -- he's at 111 and counting -- in the process. The sixth-year wideout is a sure bet to make his first Pro Bowl team this year. The impact he's had on his young QB seems even more noteworthy. Allen is playing with much more poise and less panic than he did even two months ago. He tallied another four TDs (and zero turnovers) against the Broncos, including a pair on the ground that could make a defense feel like his gifts are unfair. It was the 12th game since the beginning of last season in which he's passed and rushed for a TD in the same game, tops in the NFL. Buffalo later tied a league record with 13 different receivers catching a touchdown in a season. Much of the credit will go to Allen, and deservedly so, but his top receiver has also helped lift this offense to another level.

3) The Broncos (5-9) have officially been eliminated from the playoffs, which felt like a formality given how they've performed all year. Denver doesn't look any closer to contention than it has at really any point since winning Super Bowl 50 and sending Peyton Manning off into the sunset. The defense is mostly reliable and can win a few games itself each season. The offense is limited and inefficient, a reflection of its starting QB. Against the Bills, Drew Lock (20 of 32, 132 yards, 0 TDs) didn't even bother testing the defense downfield and yet was fortunate to not throw at least a couple of interceptions. His lost fumble, as noted below, was costly. He's capable of playing well every once in a while. But his first 16 career starts hardly portend greatness. The front office might be feeling the same about Vic Fangio, who's won at a .400 clip through 30 games. Both seem likely to be back in their respective roles next year -- this is only Year 2 for each -- but does anyone expect markedly different results from them in 2021?