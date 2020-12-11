What we learned from Rams' win over Patriots on Thursday night

2) Just four days after a huge 45-0 win over the Chargers, a complete reversal of fortune was realized for the Patriots (6-7). While the defense has had better performances, New England's ugly defeat is on the shoulders of an inept offense. Newton and Co. just never got going. Newton was battered and when he did have time, he was throwing line drives into the turf. This game was over early as the Rams pulled away with a 17-0 lead that felt like double that. Newton's night was ended early, too, when ﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿ replaced him in the fourth quarter. Stidham was bashed by the Rams, as well, getting sacked twice to Newton's four. The Newton-led offense has had its moments this year, but the prevailing theme has been its sputtering play, interrupted with hope in one-game increments, but stumbling again a game or two later. While the blowout win over the Chargers was the Patriots' last game prior to this, Thursday's showing was more reminiscent of a Week 7 loss to another NFC West squad, when New England was stomped by the 49ers, 33-6. Newton struggled Thursday, completing 9-of-16 passes for 119 yards and a 53.9 rating. The stats actually look better than the performance did as it played out. Perhaps most stunning though was that the Patriots, the No. 3 rushing team in the NFL, were held to 107 yards on the ground. Newton's performance was ugly, but the offensive line was dominated and no semblance of rhythm was ever found. The Patriots offense was pulverized on Thursday by the Rams.