Around the NFL

What we learned from Monday doubleheader

Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 08:00 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Contenders converging at a Week 6 crossroads, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills gathered on a rainy Monday afternoon, each of them coming off their first defeats and aiming to avoid their first losing streaks. An expected shootout never came to be due to soggy conditions and inspired defenses, but ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the Chiefs offense got more than enough from ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ to emerge victorious, 26-17, over the suddenly struggling Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs 26, Buffalo Bills 17

1) A pair of teams with sky-high hopes coming off their first losses, an offensive showdown featuring ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and ﻿Josh Allen﻿ squaring off for the first time was atop the marquee. But upon an unfamiliar early Monday setting, rainy conditions and improved defenses turned this into a game few likely anticipated. However, as champions do, the Mahomes-led Chiefs responded. The defense stiffened, Mahomes regained his accuracy after some uncharacteristic early throws went awry and Andy Reid's offense leaned on the running game and the fresh legs of rookie ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿. Mahomes puts up such magnificent statistics that a night such as he had -- 21-for-26 for 225 yards and two touchdowns -- seems ridiculously like a disappointment. But his performance was his standard excellence of efficiency and the Chiefs followed suit. This was a win K.C. needed to stay atop the AFC West at 5-1, but more so to avoid a consecutive defeat, to keep things running on high. Playing a rescheduled game, earlier than most Monday nighters and amid unfavorable conditions doesn't lend itself to getting anything done easily. But Kansas City won impressively because it did what a reigning Super Bowl champion should do. The Chiefs adapted and overcame with championship moxie and experience. And now the K.C. is back on track and it's Buffalo that's suddenly left to ponder a two-game skid.

2) When the Bills offense sputtered and Buffalo (4-2) lost for the first time the prior week against the Titans, there was no reason to panic. Following a second straight loss and a suspect outing for the offense, there is now reason for worry. Allen and Mahomes each struggled early with inaccuracy amid the rainy conditions, but Mahomes adjusted and so too id the Chiefs offense with its rushing approach. Allen remained off target much of the night (14-of-27 for 122 yards, two touchdowns, interception). Allen struggled, but the offense did as a whole. He was also the leading rusher for the Bills (eight carries for 42 yards). The running game, even with a healthy ﻿Devin Singletary﻿ and ﻿Zack Moss﻿ was rarely bothersome for the Chiefs defense, managing only 84 yards on 23 carries as a team with the Chiefs outgaining the Bills by a staggering 466-206 disparity. If Allen is to find the form that dazzled us through the initial four weeks of the season, it can't just all be on him. It was against the Chiefs and the Bills lost for the second game in a row. Another response is needed for the Bills, who are still in first place in a struggling AFC East, and it must be a far better one that was shown Monday.

3) Deemed an ideal fit for the Chiefs offense, Edwards-Helaire had a dazzling debut to the season (138 yards and a score rushing vs. the Texans in Week 1), but has been largely quiet in terms of production since. That changed Monday. Edwards-Helaire burst through for big chunk gains and ran up 94 yards on just 10 carries in the first half. It was a total that surpassed any effort on the ground in any of his previous four games. On the night, Edward-Helaire produced a season-high 161 yards and the Chiefs has more than 200 yards rushing for the first time with Mahomes starting a ballgame, per NFL Research. ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ is on his way to joining K.C. Maybe that lit a fire under the first-rounder, but regardless, this is the CEH that had so much promise. With the weather as it was and the game as it important as it was, it was an ideal time for Edwards-Helaire to reintroduce himself. 

4) ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ has proven to be one of the toughest tight ends to stop throughout an already illustrious career and the Bills defense has had the toughest of times stopping tight ends so far in 2020. Unsurprisingly, Kelce had a big day, even with a fumble late in the second half. The Bills defense has allowed more yards and scores to tight ends than any other squad and against one of the game's great ones that trend continued. Kelce racked up five catches for 65 yards and two huge touchdowns to put the Chiefs out in front at 7-3 and then 13-10. Kelce produces game in and game out and unfortunately for the Bills, they continue to allow tight ends to have big outings game in and game out.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick: George Kittle is 'as good as anybody that I've coached' or played against

49ers tight end George Kittle has plenty who praise him and that includes Bill Belichick ahead of the Patriots-49ers clash this week.
news

49ers HC Shanahan says RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) will 'most likely' head to IR

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 win 24-16 win over the Rams and is "most likely" headed to injured reserve.
news

Titans informed review of outbreak has concluded; fine possible

The NFL and NFL Players Association have informed the Tennessee Titans that their review of the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak has concluded, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, with a potential fine to come as penalization.
news

Week 6 Monday inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills; Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactive players for tonight's games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
news

Matt Nagy not satisfied with Bears' 5-1 start: 'We're not playing well offensively'

The Bears are good at getting off the field, but they just aren't good enough with the ball in their hands. Matt Nagy isn't pleased with the state of his offense despite Chicago's hot start in the standings.
news

Miles Sanders out this week for Eagles; Zach Ertz expected to miss a few weeks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is out for this week with a knee injury while tight end Zach Ertz's ankle injury is expected to have him sidelined for a few weeks.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The Bills are reconfiguring their defensive line ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs. Starting DE Trent Murphy and DT Harrison Phillips are inactive. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Panthers working remotely following unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests

The Carolina Panthers are working remotely after an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test.
news

Stefanski: Hurt Baker Mayfield 'was cleared', 'fought his butt off' for teammates

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Baker Mayfield was cleared to play or he wouldn't have been out there. He fought and played his butt off for his teammates, he added.
news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan out for season with torn ACL

The Titans look primed to make another deep playoff run. But they're going to have to do it without one of their better players. Left tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ confirmed via Twitter that he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's overtime win over the Texans.
news

Cam Newton on 2-3 Patriots' struggles: 'I don't point fingers. I point thumbs'

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is not pointing fingers when it comes to their 2-3 struggles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL