What we learned from Friday's preseason games

In about a quarter and a half of action, Allen was unable to get going, completing four of his 11 attempts for 32 yards. His replacement, rookie Will Grier, showed his growing pains almost immediately. On the second play of his first series, Grier threw to receiver Torrey Smith in double coverage and had it picked by cornerback Kevin Johnson, who returned it for a 70-yard TD. Overall, Grier ended his night going a modest 10-of-19 for 75 yards but had several overthrown balls and missed targets to his name.