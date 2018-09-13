What we learned from Bengals' victory over Ravens

From the end of the season opener through the first half of Thursday night's game, the Bengals scored six touchdowns and a field goal over a span of eight drives. Although Baltimore's defense put the clamps on for the majority of the second half, Andy Dalton led a 10-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in a field goal to give his team some breathing room in the middle of the fourth quarter. This marks the fifth time Dalton has recorded a four-touchdown performance -- and the first time since MVP Matt Ryan in 2016 that a quarterback accomplished the feat before halftime.