What we learned: Falcons run amok in win over Saints

Whereas Ryan spent the second half of last season desperately auditioning understudies for a fading Roddy White, he now has a surfeit of weapons at his disposal. It's telling that the Falcons scored 45 points on a night in which Jones contributed just one catch and Sanu lasted less than two quarters before leaving with a shoulder injury. It's fair to note that Ryan has yet to face a stiff defensive test with the superpower trio of Carolina, Denver and Seattle on the horizon over the next three weeks. Still, this offense has all of the signs of a high-octane unit -- barring a major injury to Jones, the engine that makes Ryan's aerial attack go.