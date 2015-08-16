What we learned: Eagles 36, Colts 10

Around the NFL

The Eagles downed the Colts, 36-10 in a rare Sunday afternoon preseason tilt in Philadelphia, marking the end of the first week of preseason football. While we were hoping to get a glimpse of Sam Bradford and Frank Gore in new uniforms, we were instead treated to the stunning debut of Eagles rookie Nelson Agholor and Colts rookie Phillip Dorsett.

Here are some things we learned from Sunday's action:

» Chip Kelly's offense has an incredible way of presenting several open options to a quarterback on every play. Mark Sanchez had a home run opportunity on the opening snap but underthrew a pass to streaking tight end Trey Burton, who had about five yards on the nearest defender.

Sanchez finished 2 of 7 for 52 yards and one touchdown. The score itself was on a wild throw to Agholor, who punished an overzealous defender and ripped off a 34-yard score.

If the competition was truly an open one heading into this game, Sanchez did not do much to move the needle away from Sam Bradford. He missed several open throws outside of the Burton play, including one to Jordan Matthews early in the second drive.

» Cody Parkey missed a 34-yard field goal and a 33-yard extra point. Who says the NFL's new rules aren't fun?

» The Colts' pass protection was much better than advertised, at least through Andrew Luck's first series. And that's all that matters.

» We saw former first-round pick Bjoern Werner flash a bit, batting down a pass and providing some pressure from the edge. The Colts could really use an emergence this season in order to aid what may be a sleepy pass rush otherwise.

» Pep Hamilton looks like he will not struggle to get Phillip Dorsett the ball in the way Brian Schottenheimer struggled to get Tavon Austin involved in St. Louis. The quick one-step passes on the line will also enable Luck to bring opposing defenders closer to the line.

» Marcus Smith, the Eagles' 2014 first-round pick, played a boatload of snaps on Sunday and had his moments. Kelly is making him earn everything right now.

»Oh, yeah: Tim Tebow also made an appearance. For more on the fourth-stringer's play, click here.

