What we learned: Chip Kelly's Eagles are flying high

Consider the following stat, courtesy of CSN Philly: Since 1970, the Eagles have scored 27 or more points in their first two preseason games twice -- 2014 and 2015. The Ravens did not score on Saturday until the 14:18 mark of the fourth quarter, and that is after three days of joint practice sessions together. His team has looked absolutely dominant thus far, picking off Joe Flacco twice, and we've only seen Sam Bradford for about six minutes of actual game time.