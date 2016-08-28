What we learned: Cardinals not worried about offense

Carson Palmer played three drives on Sunday in Houston and two of them ended with interceptions. The team's starting offense has looked disjointed throughout the preseason. And it will all be completely forgotten in two weeks.
The preseason matters more to some teams than others. Through their actions and words this week, the loaded Cardinals made it clear this week they aren't worried. When you look at Sunday's effort closer, they shouldn't be.
Palmer had two passes picked off on fluky tip plays. Texans linebacker John Simon deserves credit for a one-in-a-million pick-six he pulled off against Palmer, but there's not a lot to learn from that play. The Cardinals marched 75 yards for a touchdown in between Palmer's interceptions and ran the ball well all night. They won the battle up front on offense and had over 200 yards in the first quarter and a half. Palmer took a few big hits -- the team's offensive line certainly has questions -- so Arians removed his quarterback early in the second quarter. Larry Fitzgerald and Patrick Peterson didn't even play.
"I'm not interested in seeing them play 30 plays," Arians said
-events/article-2/Preseason-Results-Meaningless-To-Cardinals/f3e863a3-dda1-4579-b538-5b8e5109514a). "I know what they can do."
We'll see what they can do in two weeks against New England. Save the judgment for then.
Here's what we did manage to learn during three games Sunday as Preseason Week 3 wrapped up:
- Arians might be more worried about his defense. After two sluggish preseason outings, Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler looked terrific against Arizona against little pressure. He had only two incompletions in 13 attempts while pushing the ball down the field, especially in three beautiful throws to rookie Will Fuller.
- While Fuller dropped one of those deep throws, the first-round pick has quickly looked the part of a No. 2 wide receiver across from DeAndre Hopkins. Fuller and fellow rookie Braxton Miller combined for six catches and 96 yards, including Fuller's 26-yard score. Miller has seamlessly jumped right into the Texans offense as the starting slot receiver. Offseason hype candidate Jaelen Strong is stuck at No. 4 in a suddenly deep receiver group.
- It was also telling that Texans rookie running back Tyler Ervin got so many snaps with the first team. He's going to be the primary backup and third down back behind Lamar Miller. He's shown impressive niftiness and burst in the preseason.
- Cardinals cornerback Mike Jenkins was carted off the field after a non-contact knee injury. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said last week Jenkins had a chance to start opposite Patrick Peterson. It's a thin position for the Cardinals, who will rely on rookie Brandon Williams and veteran Justin Bethel, who had a rough night in his return from foot surgery.
- The most notable part of Sunday night's Bengals-Jaguars game could prove to be a non-story. Bengals receiver A.J. Green left the game in the first quarter with a right knee injury after limping off the field. He stayed on the sideline standing throughout the game and the team said it was not serious. (Then again, that's what the Cowboys said about Tony Romo's injury.)
- The Bengals' starters look regular-season ready, especially Andy Dalton. Cincinnati out-gained Jacksonville 122-14 in the first quarter while Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard continued to look exceedingly sharp heading into the regular season.
- Jacksonville's offense was a mess with a lost fumble and a trio of three-and-outs in the first half (along with a field goal), but at least they saw projected starting left tackle Kelvin Beachum back on the field. The team moved former No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel to guard and there will be a learning curve there.
--Gregg Rosenthal
- After missing last week's contest with rumors swirling about the health of his shoulder, Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater looked sharp and poised in the pocket Sunday. Bridgewater navigated the Chargers' pass rush, standing tall in the pocket to find receivers down field. He finished 12-of-16 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown while taking three sacks. The Vikings moved the ball at will sans Adrian Peterson, but the red zone offense still needs work -- settled for chip-shot field goals after getting first-and-goal situations on the opening two drives of the game. Right before the half, Bridgewater made a trio of beautiful passes: A 19 yarder to Charles Johnson, a 22-yard dime on the sideline to Stefon Diggs and a 27-yard laser to Kyle Rudolph for the touchdown. Teddy is primed for the regular season.
- It's notable that Vikings first-round receiver Laquan Treadwell got reps with the first-team offense on the third drive of the game and into the second quarter. Bridgewater didn't look the rookie's way and he had no targets in the first half, but it's clear the coaching staff would like Treadwell to push for playing time. The 6-foot-2 receiver didn't have a target until he caught a two-point conversion from backup quarterback Shaun Hill. Treadwell boxed out the cornerback and snatched the ball out of the air in the end zone. It's the type of play the Vikings need from the rookie this season, but he'll have to prove he can do it against starting-caliber corners, not just undrafted backups.
- Melvin Gordon continues to impress this preseason. The running back looks decisive and explosive through the hole. The rookie tiptoeing that characterized his play last season is gone, at least for the preseason. Gordon scampered untouched on a 39-yard score -- after a brilliant audible by Philip Rivers. It was the type of play that showed when the Chargers offensive line is healthy and opening holes, Gordon has the speed to take advantage and run to daylight. Now the Chargers need to keep that offensive line healthy.
- The injury bug continues to haunt San Diego. A week after losing tight end Jeff Cumberland to an Achilles injury, the Bolts got struck again. Running back Branden Oliver went down with a torn Achilles tendon late in the first half. The injury will likely take away the utility backup who was set to play a relief role both between the tackles and in passing game. The offensive line also suffered a scare with right tackle Joe Barksdale going down with an ankle injury (this offensive line is cursed!). The team held Barksdale out out of precaution. He likely would have returned if it were a regular season game.
--Kevin Patra