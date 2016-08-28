What we learned: Cardinals not worried about offense

Palmer had two passes picked off on fluky tip plays. Texans linebacker John Simon deserves credit for a one-in-a-million pick-six he pulled off against Palmer, but there's not a lot to learn from that play. The Cardinals marched 75 yards for a touchdown in between Palmer's interceptions and ran the ball well all night. They won the battle up front on offense and had over 200 yards in the first quarter and a half. Palmer took a few big hits -- the team's offensive line certainly has questions -- so Arians removed his quarterback early in the second quarter. Larry Fitzgerald and Patrick Peterson didn't even play.