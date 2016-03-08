What we learned: Big-name free agents off the board

The Panthers released defensive end Charles Johnson last Thursday when he was set to count more than $15 million on the salary cap. They agreed to re-sign him on Tuesday for $3 million, despite getting offers for double that elsewhere. A lot of players say it's not about the money, but Johnson truly meant it. As Johnson showed in the Super Bowl, he still has plenty of snaps left as a solid starter. The Panthers were thin at defensive end if he left, and Johnson ultimately spurned division rivals (Tampa) after visiting with them, just like he spurned a big-free agent offer from the Atlanta Falcons in 2011.