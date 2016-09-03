What we learned: 18 takeaways from roster cutdowns

While the Vikings quickly replaced Teddy Bridgewater, their NFC North rivals in Green Bay created a new hole on their roster. The Packers' release of guard Josh Sitton was the surprising roster cutdown casualty we've seen in many years. Sitton played at a high level last season and was due only $6.5 million, a reasonable total for a top-shelf starter. Perhaps there will be more to the story that comes out this week. In the meantime, Packers general manager Ted Thompson has earned the benefit of the doubt.