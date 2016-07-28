What we learned: 10 takeaways from Thursday

Thursday's contract extension for Zimmer was another nod to the team's newfound stability. Zimmer, like Bruce Arians, was ignored for too long in head coaching interviews because he may have been too honest. While Zimmer may not play the politics well, he has the full attention of his players. He has a knack for developing defenders, especially on the defensive line and secondary. They have an all-time great Adrian Peterson trying to squeeze out another season of greatness before his contract becomes an issue. The Vikings boast promising youth throughout their defense and look to take a Cardinals-like leap toward the upper echelon of NFL teams.