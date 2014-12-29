Around the NFL

What to watch for: Wild Card Weekend

Published: Dec 29, 2014 at 09:00 AM

After a long and fascinating NFL season, we've arrived at the payoff: the postseason. If we've learned anything from Dallas, Arizona and Pittsburgh, it's to always expect the unexpected when it comes to predicting 16 games in August. Will that trend continue this weekend? Here are three things we're looking for from each of the upcoming matchups.

SATURDAY

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at. No. 4 Carolina Panthers:

  1. In his last performance against the Cardinals in 2013, Cam Newton and a much better Panthers team scored just six points. Newton threw three interceptions and completed just 53 percent of his passes. He faces a better defense this time around. Will the Panthers create opportunities for him to get out in space more?
  1. Kelvin Benjamin has grown up a lot this year, but the Panthers need him to be better than he's ever been on Saturday. The Cardinals have two fantastic cover corners and if Benjamin can't break out of some pressure at the line, Newton will be in a similar position as he was last year.
  1. Ryan Lindley completed almost 60 percent of his passes and tossed a pair of touchdowns (although one was on a gimmick play) against a 49ers team that was going full tilt for the departing Jim Harbaugh. It was by far his best game of the season. If Drew Stanton cannot play, all eyes will be on the 2012 sixth-round quarterback who won't have much run game support against that Carolina defensive line.

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers:

  1. Gary Kubiak's offense has looked anything but playoff ready over the last few weeks, a dismal stretch that has included five turnovers in four games. Joe Flacco was out-dueled by Case Keenum. They've been kept in games thanks to a stunning effort by their defense, but how will that change against an offense that looks better than ever?
  1. How will Haloti Ngata look after serving a brief suspension, and how could that impact a game that may or may not feature Le'Veon Bell? Certainly an ability to slow down the run would interrupt Ben Roethlisberger's highwire passing game.
  1. Can Antonio Brown be stopped in the playoffs? The last time he faced the Ravens secondary, he caught 11 balls for 144 yards and a touchdown.

SUNDAY

No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 4 Indianapolis Colts:

  1. We're ready to see Andrew Luck coast through a masterful postseason and make the leap into the divisional title game. He has a lifetime completion percentage under 60 in the playoffs, and has a sour taste in his mouth after a four-interception game in Foxborough last January.
  1. Pep Hamilton seems to evolve in waves before landing back to earth again. The highly-sought offensive coordinator has done some brilliant things as he reinvented his Stanford offense, but is there a sense that he should be doing more with the talent on hand? A convincing win over the Bengals could go a long way.
  1. Will Andy Dalton and Marvin Lewis get that playoff win? Think about how much this would mean to the franchise and the city. If they under-perform once again with a solid core, they might be running out of excuses.

No. 6 Detroit Lions vs. No. 3 Dallas Cowboys:

  1. If Ndamukong Suh's suspension is upheld, the weight on the Lions' front seven shifts dramatically. Early penetration could slow the DeMarco Murray train, but if the Cowboys get the running game going at home, all bets are off.
  1. This is the stage Jerry Jones has been waiting for. All eyes will be on a team built on restraint and pragmatism over the past few years. He has a quarterback in his prime, a slew of veterans and a deep ball wide receiver that has been punishing defensive backs all season. This is the time for Dallas to make the next leap.
  1. Matthew Stafford's 16-game road losing streak against winning teams will begin to look awfully suspect if he cannot keep the Lions in this game. Detroit has invested heavily in a high-powered offense, but needs a veteran performance from their former No. 1 overall pick.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams punter Johnny Hekker embraces competition entering tenth season

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has maintained his job as the Rams punter for the past nine seasons, but the four-time All-Pro embracing the competition ahead of 2021.
news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Titans signing former world champion wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

The Titans have agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pelissero reports. The 26-year-old, attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013, will work with Tennessee's OL.
news

Multiple assistant coaches to lose Tier 1 status unless they receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday the latest developments regarding the NFL's ruling in relation to assistant coaches who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Texans RB Mark Ingram joins MLS club D.C. United's ownership group

He may have left the DMV area, but the former Ravens RB has decided to invest in a professional team whose home can be found in our nation's capital. 
news

Cam Newton suffers bone bruise in throwing hand during Patriots OTAs

Cam Newton exited Friday's OTA session after banging his throwing hand on a helmet, Ian Rapoport reports. The injury is not considered serious but could limit Newton's participation in the Patriots' on-field work until training camp.
news

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: 'This is uncharted water, this is gonna be very difficult'

Few would've ever expected the former QB to find his way back to the NFL, but Tim Tebow is out to shock the world. And, so far, his coach and former mentor appreciates Tebow's progress.
news

Robert Saleh: Jamison Crowder 'working through' contractual matters while absent from Jets OTAs

The Jets' busy offseason has put the status of one of their more reliable pass-catchers in recent years in an interesting position. Jamison Crowder is 
news

Roundup: Ex-Colts DB Malik Hooker visits Steelers

The 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft took a trip to Pittsburgh this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores downplays Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comment

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ made headlines last week when he noted he didn't know the playbook "really, really good" during his rookie season. The admission created waves, but coach Brian Flores dismissed the issue Friday.
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall of Fame to host inaugural GM forum, fourth annual QB coach summit

With an eye toward the further development of a comprehensive and diversified NFL workplace, the league and Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Friday the first-ever Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, along with the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. 
news

Retired TE Greg Olsen's son, TJ, receives heart transplant

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end ﻿Greg Olsen﻿, is set to receive a heart transplant.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW