What to watch for on Championship Sunday

The AFC matchup is more of a surprise, but maybe it shouldn't be. Andrew Luck has made the leap to the top level of quarterback play this season, and the rest of his team caught up with him in the playoffs. No quarterback makes more "wow" throws per game, and he's improved on his decision making. After one symbolic beating of Peyton Manning's Broncos in the Divisional Round, Luck can crown himself the king of the AFC in Foxborough. But he'll have to beat a Patriots team that found a little bit of magic in their instant classic win.