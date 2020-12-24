What to watch for on NFL Saturday: Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders

Kyler, Cards closing in on playoffs

While Bruce Arians is aiming for a playoff spot with the Buccaneers, the Cardinals are vying for a playoff spot for the first time since back when Arians was their coach. Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray and the Cards need a win on Saturday and a Chicago Bears loss on Sunday to clinch the club's first postseason appearance since 2015. A victory against the Niners will clinch the Cardinals' first winning season since that same 2015 campaign. It would be another huge step forward in what's already been a terrific turnaround -- in this season and for the organization. When Kingsbury came aboard the Cardinals and subsequently drafted Murray No. 1 in the 2019 NFL Draft, excitement and intrigue was infused into Arizona. Still, the team went 5-10-1. This year's been a vast improvement, but it's been a roller coaster. It began on a high with the Cardinals coming out of the gate with a win over their Saturday opponents, the 49ers. But back-to-back losses to struggling Lions and Panthers teams put them at 2-2 before they ran off three wins in a row. Later there was a three-game skid and now there've won two in a row after a thrilling 33-26 Week 15 win over the Eagles in which Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards. Last season's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year would be a frontrunner for second-season POTY if such an accolade existed. Having posted 26 touchdown throws and 11 touchdown runs so far, Murray's become just the second player in NFL history with 25-plus passing TDs and double-digit rushing scores in a season after ﻿Cam Newton﻿ in 2015. Per NFL Research, Murray is also just the third NFL quarterback with 35-plus offensive TDs and 300-plus offensive yards per game in his second season ﻿Dan Marino﻿, 1984; ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, 2018). Marino, Newton and Mahomes each won MVPs in those aforementioned seasons. Though that accolade might not be in the cards for Murray, a playoff berth certainly is.