What to watch for in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Lions: Another one of Belichick's disciples begins his quest to walk on NFL water. Matt Patricia has instituted a plethora of changes on the team since taking over as head coach, especially on defense. Still, perhaps the most interesting battle still raging in the Lions den is the three-way running back standoff. Ameer Abdullah has had a strong camp, but he appears to be in the 11th hour of his Lions career and needs to show why he still belongs. LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick and Kerryon Johnson continue to impress too. A good preseason showing by someone could go a long way in breaking the deadlock.