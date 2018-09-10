What to watch for in Week 1 of 'Monday Night Football'

The most important part of Oakland's play will again revolve around quarterback Derek Carr. He's playing behind one of the league's more reliable lines, but one that also features rookie left tackle Kolton Miller. Carr's receiving corps also saw plenty of change in recent months, with the signing of Jordy Nelson, trade for (and eventual release of) Martavis Bryant, signing of Griff Whalen (who was later released) trade for Ryan Switzer (who was later traded, again, to Pittsburgh) and most recently, the signing of veteran Brandon LaFell. The point: Carr hasn't had a ton of time to establish a rapport with anyone not named Amari Cooper.