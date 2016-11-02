What to watch for in 'TNF': Falcons-Buccaneers

But to the same degree that Dan Quinn's team has improved in his second season, Dirk Koetter's Buccaneers have failed to capitalize in his first year at the helm. The former offensive coordinator was supposed to accelerate Jameis Winston's development, but the sophomore QB's progression is stagnant. Decimated by injuries at the running back position, Tampa's offense has been a mixed bag week-to-week. Still, thanks to two straight wins before a loss to Oakland and an opportunistic defense, the Bucs remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot, if not the South crown. A victory over Atlanta in front of a national audience would take them to within a half-game of the division lead and send the South into lucid chaos.