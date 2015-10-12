What to watch for in Steelers-Chargers on 'MNF'

Bell is an on-screen fascination. His ability to make tacklers miss is a weekly plus, while the third-year wonder has also emerged as one of the game's premier pass-catching backs. Said NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah, a former pro scout: "He is so different than the player I studied at Michigan State. As a Spartan, Bell was a really good player, really versatile, but he was a heavier back. Now he's leaner, with more agility."