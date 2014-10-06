Around the NFL

What to watch for in Seahawks-Redskins 'MNF' tilt

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

After a Sunday filled with tight contests and amazing comebacks, Monday night's game takes center stage with the Super Bowl champs closing out Week 5.

Here's what to watch for as the Seattle Seahawkstravel to Washington to take on the Redskins:

  1. As dominant as the Seahawks are at home, they are fallible on the road. Since the start of the 2012 season, Pete Carroll's squad is 17-1 at CenturyLink Field, but just 9-8 on the road. They average roughly eight points fewer on offense and allow four more points per game on defense outside of Seattle. For what it's worth, the last time these two teams met in FedExField, the Redskins controlled the game until Robert Griffin III went down with a career- and franchise-altering knee injury.
  1. Keep an eye on Seahawks tight end Luke Willson. With starter Zach Miller sidelined, Carroll revealed that Wilson is "all over the game plan." A 2013 fifth-round draft pick out of Rice, Willson is one of the NFL's fastest tight ends.
  1. Is Redskins defensive end Jason Hatcher close to 100 percent after a hamstring injury limited him in the Week 4 loss to the Giants? Hatcher was one of the NFL's most dominant defensive performers prior to tweaking the hamstring in Week 3. He's the key to Jim Haslett's defense in this matchup.
  1. Which Kirk Cousins will show up? The one who was nearly perfect against the Jaguars and Eagles or the one who turned the ball over five times against the Giants? If Cousins can't bounce back Monday night, coach Jay Gruden will have an easy decision when Griffin returns from his dislocated ankle in a few weeks.
  1. Tyler Polumbus has been a swinging gate at right tackle for the Redskins, allowing more sacks (six) than any offensive lineman in the league. Led by pass rushers Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, the Seahawks defensive line should feast on Polumbus.
  1. Will Christine Michael make his 2014 debut? The offseason hype bunny missed the first two games with a nagging hamstring injury and was essentially a healthy scratch in Week 3 versus the Broncos. General manager John Schneider pointed to Michael and Percy Harvin this offseason as two explosive players expected to play major roles for Seattle.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 5 game and tells you who's leading the pack for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos cutting RB Royce Freeman after three seasons

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Denver Broncos have cut RB Royce Freeman to make room on the roster for incoming waiver claims.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2021 season

Around the NFL is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2021 regular season.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 1

The Dallas Cowboys have made another change to their quarterback room. One day after parting ways with ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and Garrett Gilbert, the Cowboys claimed ﻿Will Grier﻿.
news

Packers-Saints to be played at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field in Week 1

The league announced Wednesday that the Saints' Week 1 game versus the Packers will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss 2021 season following meniscus surgery

The Minnesota Vikings will likely be without potential breakout tight end Irv Smith for the entire 2021 season. Smith underwent meniscus surgery on Wednesday that will knock him out for 4-5 months
news

Jaguars: 'No player was released because of their vaccination status'

Following Urban Meyer's Tuesday admission that player vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions, the Jaguars released a statement in an attempt to clarify the coach's comments.
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew: Undrafted RB Jaret Patterson 'can be pretty special'

Undrafted rookie ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿ won the Washington Football Team's No. 3 RB role, leading to yesterday's release of veteran Peyton Barber. The club has higher hopes for the Buffalo product than simply making the team.
news

Giants to retire HOFer Michael Strahan's jersey number

Michael Strahan's entire career was spent in one jersey. No future member of the New York Giants will wear it again. The team announced Wednesday it is retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Eagles.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's vaccination status was not a factor in his release

The day after the Patriots released Cam Newton, there was neither a flowery goodbye for the quarterback nor overflowing praise of rookie Mac Jones.
news

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs insists he's not holding in, expects to return to practice soon

﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ sat out of Seahawks practice yet again, continuing what is being referred to as a "hold-in" in hopes of reworking his contract. The Seattle safety isn't ready to characterize his standing on the sideline as such.
news

Ron Rivera confirms Washington not interested in Cam Newton, names Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB

Washington made most lists of potential landing spots for Cam Newton, given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera from their time together in Carolina. Rivera, however, said the team is set at quarterback. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Preseason success not enough for Cowboys underdogs

Dan Hanzus recaps the fourth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys," which suffered from a change to the NFL schedule. On the plus side, Liev Schreiber's still the G.O.A.T. and Dak Prescott has an enticing new business venture.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW