What to watch for in Seahawks-Redskins 'MNF' tilt

After a Sunday filled with tight contests and amazing comebacks, Monday night's game takes center stage with the Super Bowl champs closing out Week 5.
- As dominant as the Seahawks are at home, they are fallible on the road. Since the start of the 2012 season, Pete Carroll's squad is 17-1 at CenturyLink Field, but just 9-8 on the road. They average roughly eight points fewer on offense and allow four more points per game on defense outside of Seattle. For what it's worth, the last time these two teams met in FedExField, the Redskins controlled the game until Robert Griffin III went down with a career- and franchise-altering knee injury.
- Keep an eye on Seahawks tight end Luke Willson. With starter Zach Miller sidelined, Carroll revealed that Wilson is "all over the game plan." A 2013 fifth-round draft pick out of Rice, Willson is one of the NFL's fastest tight ends.
- Is Redskins defensive end Jason Hatcher close to 100 percent after a hamstring injury limited him in the Week 4 loss to the Giants? Hatcher was one of the NFL's most dominant defensive performers prior to tweaking the hamstring in Week 3. He's the key to Jim Haslett's defense in this matchup.
- Which Kirk Cousins will show up? The one who was nearly perfect against the Jaguars and Eagles or the one who turned the ball over five times against the Giants? If Cousins can't bounce back Monday night, coach Jay Gruden will have an easy decision when Griffin returns from his dislocated ankle in a few weeks.
- Tyler Polumbus has been a swinging gate at right tackle for the Redskins, allowing more sacks (six) than any offensive lineman in the league. Led by pass rushers Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, the Seahawks defensive line should feast on Polumbus.
- Will Christine Michael make his 2014 debut? The offseason hype bunny missed the first two games with a nagging hamstring injury and was essentially a healthy scratch in Week 3 versus the Broncos. General manager John Schneider pointed to Michael and Percy Harvin this offseason as two explosive players expected to play major roles for Seattle.
