What to watch for in Saturday's NFL preseason games

While a bit of history was made a week prior in the Hall of Fame Game when Denver coach Vic Fangio challenged a pass interference call for the first time, there will be significance -- preseason game or not -- when and if Saints coach Sean Payton challenges a PI call. Chances are the Saints faithful still isn't over the non-call in last season's NFC Championship Game that hindered New Orleans' hopes of a Super Bowl berth and was the genesis for the PI rule change. When Payton lets that red flag fly it'll be a sight to see -- even if Saints fans will immediately bellow how much they would've liked to have seen it last winter.