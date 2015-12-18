Around the NFL

What to watch for in Saturday's Jets-Cowboys tilt

Published: Dec 18, 2015 at 04:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles acknowledged this week that his team has to sweep the final three games of the season to reach the postseason.

The competition is stiff for the AFC's two wild-card spots. Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Kansas City Chiefs are the "hottest team in football." Racking up yards at a historic rate over the past five weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the hottest offense in football.

Fortunately for Bowles, he travels to Dallas to face a reeling Cowboys squad on its longest home losing streak since 1989. Here's what we'll be watching for in Saturday's showdown between the Jets and Cowboys, airing exclusively on NFL Network:

  1. After watching six years of Rex Ryan's ground 'n' pound attack set offensive football back to the early 1970s, it's refreshing to see Chan Gailey's spread attack this season. Ryan Fitzpatrick has already won more games and thrown more touchdown passes than in any season over the past decade of his career. Believed by many to be a backup-caliber quarterback masquerading as a starter, Fitzpatrick ranks a respectable 15th in Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index after 13 games. He has nine touchdowns without an interception since shaving his beard on Nov. 25.

If the Steelers boast the NFL's most explosive wide receiver corps, the Jets might have the most reliable duo. Since 2012, Brandon Marshall's 42 touchdowns rank second only to Dez Bryant's 43. Third place on the list? Eric Decker's 38 touchdowns. They each have a touchdown reception in seven different games this season, joining Randy Moss and Cris Carter on the 1998 Vikings as the only set of teammates to pull off that feat.

Not so coincidentally, the Jets rank third in red-zone efficiency, converting 68.2 percent of their red-zone possessions into touchdowns.

  1. The Packers rushed for 230 yards versus the Cowboys last week, their most since January of 2008. That would seem to bode well for Chris Ivory, who has gotten his season back on track the past three games. Dallas' run defense isn't abysmal. They simply gave out in the fourth quarter at Green Bay after doing the heavy lifting for an offense that can't muster up sustained drives to stay on the field. For what it's worth, the Jets are 5-0 when rushing for at least 130 yards this season.
  1. The decline of Darrelle Revis has been greatly exaggerated. Although DeAndre Hopkins burned him for four receptions, 98 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, Revis has held each of Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson, Amari Cooper, T.Y. Hilton and Jarvis Landry to 50 yards or fewer in their matchups.

He's drawing Dez Bryant at the ideal time. Not yet 100 percent recovered from an early-season foot injury, Bryant has been unable to overcome subpar quarterbacking. Bryant is averaging career-worst marks across the board, at 3.4 receptions, 43.9 yards and 0.3 touchdowns per game. Perhaps most telling, Dallas quarterbacks have generated a 56.0 passer rating on throws in Bryant's direction -- the lowest rating of 83 qualifying receivers, per Pro Football Focus.

  1. If you're a fan of flashy offensive line play, keep an eye on Cowboys rookie guard La'el Collins, who loves to get out in front of Darren McFadden and pancake-block unsuspecting linebackers and defensive backs. Running stride for stride with McFadden last week, Collins reached 18.25 mph after flattening and out-running Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
  1. The Jets have an impressive rookie of their own in defensive end Leonard Williams, who has 10 more quarterback hits than any other rookie on defense this season. In Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson and Damon Harrison, the Jets have a glut of talent up front -- responsible for their first-place rank in run defense (78.9 yards per game) and first-down percentage (17.1).
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) listed as questionable vs. Bengals

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but HC Kyle Shanahan says he will start if he passes the concussion protocol on Saturday.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) listed as doubtful vs. Ravens despite being 'fully healthy'

Kyler Murray is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said the Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback is "fully healthy."
news

QB Justin Fields (thumb) to miss second game in a row; Tyson Bagent starting again for Bears

Justin Fields' thumb injury will keep him on the sidelines for a second week in a row. Fields has officially been ruled out for the Chicago Bears' Sunday night tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent is up for a second straight start.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out vs. Falcons; HC Mike Vrabel maintains both Willis, Levis will play Sunday

The Titans are entering Week 8 with a dual-quarterback strategy. Neither will be Ryan Tannehill. The veteran will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday, due to an ankle injury suffered in Tennessee's loss to Baltimore in Week 6.
news

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) to miss Week 8 game versus Jets

The Giants will proceed without Daniel Jones for a third straight week. Jones (neck) will not play in the Giants' Week 8 clash of New York teams, head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dalvin Cook frustrated with role in Jets' offense amid trade chatter: 'It's a different scenario for me'

Jets running back Dalvin Cook is one of those players whose production has not lined up with the expectations after he signed with Gang Green during training camp. He could be on the trade block.
news

Josh Allen: Dalton Kincaid to be 'more involved' in Bills' offense after midseason breakout

Welcome to the party, Dalton Kincaid. It took some time for the Buffalo Bills rookie tight end to get heavily involved in the 2023 campaign, but he's come on strong the past two weeks.
news

Baker Mayfield: 'Losing three in a row sucks,' but Buccaneers 'showed fight' against Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday to the Buffalo Bills, which quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledged "sucks," but he was also pleased with the fight his squad showed in defeat.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen shrugs off shoulder injury for three-touchdown showing in Thursday win over Buccaneers 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran, threw, shrugged off a shoulder injury, had an ugly play or two, and otherwise looked stellar in lifting his squad to a 24-18 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Bills' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

On the ground and through the air, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen led the offense while the Bills defense put in a tenacious effort to turn away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Week 8 Thursday inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills