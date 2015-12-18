What to watch for in Saturday's Jets-Cowboys tilt

If the Steelers boast the NFL's most explosive wide receiver corps, the Jets might have the most reliable duo. Since 2012, Brandon Marshall's 42 touchdowns rank second only to Dez Bryant's 43. Third place on the list? Eric Decker's 38 touchdowns. They each have a touchdown reception in seven different games this season, joining Randy Moss and Cris Carter on the 1998 Vikings as the only set of teammates to pull off that feat.