What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'

The time has finally arrived: the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to make their long-awaited debut inside Allegiant Stadium.

Their opponent will be Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, who are looking to capitalize off a dominant season-opening victory against Tampa Bay. Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and the Raiders, fresh off a high-scoring win against the Panthers, will look to keep pace and start the year 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

The absence of fans may have robbed this game of the buzzing energy commonly associated with the city but hosting a future Hall of Famer and a team with Super Bowl aspirations is the exact type of star-studded opponent Las Vegas would like to earn its first win in its new home against.

Here are three storylines to watch for when the Saints and Raiders take the field at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football:

Who will be the next man up with Michael Thomas down?

Ever wondered what the Saints offense would look like without Michael Thomas? Well, much to the chagrin of Sean Payton and Drew Brees, fans will get a glimpse of that when New Orleans makes its first trip to Nevada. After suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, Thomas will miss a regular-season game for the first time since 2016, his rookie season. Although he was quiet in the season opener, Thomas' presence -- or lack thereof, in this case -- resonates on game day. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year was targeted on 31.9 percent of routes run in 2019, the most of all wideouts with a minimum of 40 targets, according to Next Gen Stats. There will be an abundance of targets to go around in Week 2.