What to watch for in Packers-Vikings on 'MNF'

The Vikings clinched a playoff spot for the third time in six years under Mike Zimmer. The previous two occurrences include a division title. The only way Minnesota can win another one is by winning out and the Packers losing out. Otherwise, Minnesota will be a wild-card team along with whoever loses between the 49ers-Seahawks. Interestingly, the Vikings have beaten just one team currently with a winning record this season, the 8-7 Eagles. The Packers, though, have only two such wins themselves -- the Vikings and a Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs squad.