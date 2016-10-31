What to watch for in 'MNF': Vikings-Bears

Lucky for the Nords, Minnesota's next opponent is a familiar one. The 2016 Chicago Bears are no Monsters of the Midway, rather Pandas in a Playpen. Chicago boasts an offense that threatens no one and is anticipating the return of its nonchalant starting quarterback. Jay Cutler is slated to return Monday night after sitting out five weeks with a thumb injury and nearly losing his job to Brian Hoyer; there were signs he might've if Hoyer hadn't been injured in Thursday night's loss to the Packers. Can the starter motivate Chicago's middling unit to a prime time divisional win?