What to watch for in 'MNF': Texans-Broncos

Osweiler's saga with Broncos GM John Elway was well-documented. After replacing Peyton Manning in Week 10 and starting seven games admirably for the injured sheriff, Osweiler was re-replaced in Week 17 and sat idly on the sidelines while Manning "led" Denver to its first Super Bowl victory since the days of Elway. When Manning retired in the offseason and Brock hit free agency, Elway had to make a decision and set a price to keep his viable backup. During negotiations, Elway came in low, and when the GM stood firm, Brock charged off to Texas where the air and his wallet thickened.