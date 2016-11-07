Around the NFL

What to watch for in 'MNF': Bills-Seahawks

Published: Nov 07, 2016 at 02:30 AM

Why so defensive?

Both the Bills and Seahawks, though well-equipped on the defensive side of the ball, have seen their offenses flounder in recent weeks. Sans Shady McCoy, Buffalo stumbled to back-to-back division losses with Tyrod Taylor leading the team in rushing and Walter Powell in receiving. Eek. Rex Ryan's Bills have bookended a four-game winning streak that saw McCoy enter the MVP conversation with a pair of two-game skids. Having already conceded the AFC East to the Patriots, the Bills will have to contend with a top-heavy AFC West for a wild-card spot in the AFC. With McCoy ready to return, Monday night's game is an opportunity for Buffalo to reestablish Anthony Lynn's ground-and-pound attack and get back on track.

Seattle's offense needs a shot in the arm, or at the very least, a nice evening at home. The Seahawks are undefeated at the CenturyLink Field this season, 9-1 at home in prime-time under Pete Carroll and 4-0 on Monday Night Football during that span. But a win over the Bills isn't a sure thing. All but two of Seattle's games this season have been decided by six points or fewer, and the Seahawks' offense is scaring next to no one these days; even the Saints held Seattle to 20 points.

Here's what to watch for when the Bills (4-4) attempt to bounce back against the Seahawks (4-2-1) on Monday Night Football:

  1. Russell Wilson is playing with his feet stuck in cement. The previously elusive quarterback has not looked himself after suffering what looked to be a serious knee injury in Week 3, and since then playing through ankle and pectoral injuries. In an unfortunate domino effect, his limited mobility is affecting his prowess through the air. Wilson has just 44 rushing yards this season, tied with Tom Brady (!) and Kirk Cousins, and has had four games with 0 pass TDs and 0 rush TDs -- prior to 2016, he'd had six such games in his four-year career. The Seahawks QB is on pace for career-lows in TD passes (13) and passer rating (94.3), and has led Seattle to just one offensive TD in two weeks. Though Wilson is rarely sacked (1.7 per game), Seattle's underwhelming offensive line is doing him no favors in the run game and on third-down. Will any of these downward trends change against a formidable Bills front seven that likes to get after the quarterback?
  1. If healthy, Buffalo's linebackers could wreak havoc in the Emerald City. The Bills are anchored on the edges of the box by Lorenzo Alexander, who has stumbled across a fountain of youth adjacent to Niagara Falls, and Jerry Hughes; they are tied for most sacks in the league by a teammate duo (13). Overall, Buffalo's defense is tops in the league in sacks and contributes to the Bills' third-ranked turnover differential (+8). Though Buffalo fleeced in consecutive weeks by Miami and New England, their back-to-back embarrassments could be attributed to outsized performances from Jay Ajayi and Brady. Buffalo will miss Marcell Dareus -- who returned from injury to record a sack against the Pats, but will sit out Monday night -- but if Alexander and Hughes (both questionable) saddle up, then Buffalo's defense will contend snap-for-snap with Seattle's stagnant offense.
  1. Will we see the return of the Bills' early-season rushing attack, or even a new and improved version of the ground-and-pound offense? Ryan said he is confident that McCoy will play Monday after sitting out more than a week with a hamstring injury, but there's no telling how many carries the back will get. Regardless of how much action Shady sees, the Bills will immediately become more dynamic and less obvious in their play-calling due entirely to McCoy's presence on the field. Mike Gillislee, who filled in admirably last week, can become a change-of-pace back. Buffalo's maligned receivers should see easier coverages. Most importantly, Taylor will be able to run with greater effectiveness. Taylor has already looked more like Russell Wilson than Wilson has this year, compiling a position-high 319 rushing yards and three rush TDs. If things don't go swell through the air against Seattle's veteran secondary, Taylor can be an even greater threat on the ground.
  1. No Kam Chancellor, no Michael Bennett, no problem. The strength of Seattle's defense in 2016 is in the second level. Bobby Wagner is having another Pro Bowl-caliber year, tied for fifth in the league with 72 combined tackles. Fellow linebacker K.J. Wright is playing up to his teammate's standard, boasting 58 combined tackles and two sacks on the season. But the real driving force of Seattle's defense this season has come from the outside pass rushers. Like Alexander and Hughes, defensive ends Cliff Avril and Frank Clark have also combined for 13 sacks and four forced fumbles -- Avril has come on as of late with 5.5 sacks in the last three weeks. Against a run-heavy team in Buffalo, it will be up to Seattle's leading linebackers to dictate the game's pace and its speed rushers to switch field position.
  1. Are we on the verge of a big Jimmy Graham game? The tight end has been stifled in more than half of Seattle's games this season and failed to muster an impassioned outing against his former team in New Orleans last week. But the Bills have surrendered big games to top tight ends this season, most notably a 109-yard day to Rob Gronkowski in Week 8. Graham is also a prime-time performer, averaging at least one touchdown per game in 18 night games. If Buffalo becomes more occupied with harassing Wilson in the pocket than playing accountable coverage, as Rex's teams are oft to do, look for Graham to pick up some chunk yardage in the middle of the field.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bill Cowher: Ben Roethlisberger champing at the bit to prove doubters wrong in 2021

Ahead of what could be Ben Roethlisberger's final campaign, soon-to-be Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher discussed what he's seeing out of his former QB as the season nears.
news

Jets, S Marcus Maye not expected to reach long-term deal before tag extension deadline

It appears New York safety Marcus Maye will play 2021 on the franchise tag. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Jets have not responded to Maye's last proposal and that offer has been pulled off the table.
news

Steelers guard Trai Turner: 'I'm feeling like myself' after struggles in 2020

Entering his eighth season, Steelers guard Trai Turner dropped by NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday and reiterated he's fully healthy and ready to prove last year was just an injury induced blip on the radar.
news

Shaq Barrett 'hungry for everything' as Bucs prepare to run it back in 2021

Joining Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football, Bucs pass rusher Shaq Barrett discussed what he and his teammates are focusing on ahead of the 2021 campaign.
news

Cameron Jordan on Saints' QB battle: 'It's all about who will put us in the best position to win'

Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan joined Good Morning Football on Tuesday and talked up both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, refusing to hint at who he thinks might win the job.
news

Los Angeles Rams unveil modern throwback jerseys

The Los Angeles Rams introduced their new-look alternate jerseys on Tuesday. L.A. will rock the white top during three games this season.
news

Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career

Let's be clear right off the bat: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ isn't trying to move to safety now. But one day, years down the line, the star Rams cornerback could see himself making the shift.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Reuniting with Jalen Hurts 'feels like old times, like back in college'

Philadelphia rookie receiver ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ reunited with his former Alabama quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ this offseason. According to the rookie, the duo picked up where they left off years ago in college.
news

Matt Nagy: Goal is to get David Montgomery 20 rushes a game

The Chicago Bears rode David Montgomery down the stretch last season, as the running back averaged over 25 carries a game in the final three games of the regular season.
news

Matt Nagy realizes 'time is now' for his Bears offense

With fans clamoring for rookie first-rounder Justin Fields to hit the field and Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace's jobs likely hanging in the balance of the 2021 campaign, Chicago's 17th head coach in franchise chronicle realizes the importance of the season ahead.
news

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers not playing in 2021

The latest to weigh in on the offseason's biggest story, Peyton Manning doesn't see Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver to play for the Broncos, but he "can't fathom" the Green Bay great not playing this year. 
news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl-winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW