What to watch for in 'MNF': Bills-Seahawks

Both the Bills and Seahawks, though well-equipped on the defensive side of the ball, have seen their offenses flounder in recent weeks. Sans Shady McCoy, Buffalo stumbled to back-to-back division losses with Tyrod Taylor leading the team in rushing and Walter Powell in receiving. Eek. Rex Ryan's Bills have bookended a four-game winning streak that saw McCoy enter the MVP conversation with a pair of two-game skids. Having already conceded the AFC East to the Patriots, the Bills will have to contend with a top-heavy AFC West for a wild-card spot in the AFC. With McCoy ready to return, Monday night's game is an opportunity for Buffalo to reestablish Anthony Lynn's ground-and-pound attack and get back on track.