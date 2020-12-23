What to watch for in Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day

Will Brees be back to form?

Returning to action after suffering a painful array of busted ribs and a punctured lung, Drew Brees certainly didn't look like his future Hall of Fame-self in Week 15 during a loss to the Chiefs, but it would've been folly to expect him to. Having shaken off some rust and going up against the Vikings' 24th-ranked pass defense, Brees should have the opportunity to settle into form. With Michael Thomas on injured reserve, the Saints offense as a whole still isn't full-strength, but Thomas has been out of the lineup more this season than he's been in. As important as this game is for the Saints to lock up the division, it's just as pivotal in enabling them to get their offense right and firing as it's been accustomed. That starts with Brees. The theme of this season for the Saints has been that this is likely their last year to go all-in on winning a Super Bowl with the 41-year-old Brees' days in the NFL numbered. The time is now. The playoffs are just about to commence and Brees has returned just in time for a little fine-tuning before every ensuing game could be his last. And what better opponent to do that against than the Vikings, who ended Brees and the Saints' 2019 campaign with an upset in the NFC Wild-Card Round.