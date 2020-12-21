Chadiha: Saints showcase Super Bowl-caliber defense in loss to Chiefs

Brees was predictably frustrated by the offense's inability to find a rhythm faster in this game, saying, "You have to find ways. I feel like we've done a great job of that all season long. Next-man-up mentality. A lot of guys being banged up and unavailable for whatever reason. …We came in without Mike and then we lost Tre'Quan midway through, so that was tough. But I felt like the young guys stepped up and did a nice job."

The Saints, now 10-4 on the season, ultimately will see this game for what it was.

They could've played Thomas, but Payton wanted him healthy for the postseason.

Brees obviously looked rusty after such a long layoff, but he'll regain his groove with more playing time.

It's even fair to assume Payton would've utilized backup quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ on more designed runs if the Saints hadn't lost their third-string quarterback, ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, to a positive COVID-19 test prior to the game.

This loss will sting.

It won't define the Saints' season.

If anything, they just showed that losing a shot at the top seed in the NFC playoff race -- which is firmly in the hands of the Green Bay Packers today -- shouldn't make them less formidable. If this team must play a championship game in Lambeau Field next month, it seems well equipped to handle that challenge.

"Any time you lose, things are going to seem a lot more down than when you watch the tape," Saints defensive tackle ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ said. "Once I watch the tape, I'll definitely be able to see a lot of things you can pull positive things from. But to play this team close and have a shot to win in the end is big. Obviously, we didn't come up with it, but we like our team."

Rankins added that the best quality about this Saints team is its resilience.

There are several players who've lived through some heartbreaking playoff losses over the last three years.

They know their window for winning a championship with Brees under center won't stay open much longer.

There's a real urgency in everything they're doing these days.

This is why it's important to look beyond the final score of Sunday's game.

It didn't go the way New Orleans had hoped and it certainly makes their road to a championship that much harder.

However, the Saints just gave the defending Super Bowl champions all they could handle with an undermanned offense.