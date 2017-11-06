What to watch for in Lions-Packers on 'MNF'

Jones, thrust into the spotlight due to injuries to Rodgers and starting back Ty Montgomery, the rookie out of UTEP has assumed a predominant role in Green Bay's offensive game plan. With Hundley going through the motions and the Packers' offensive line getting healthier, Green Bay should rely on the speedy freshman on Monday night. Besting the Lions front seven will be a tough task though. Detroit has only surrendered over 100 rushing yards twice this season and just last week held Le'Veon Bell to his worst showing in five weeks.